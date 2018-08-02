Richard (calf) returned to practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Richard was forced out of Sunday's practice with a strained calf, but can now get back to the business of securing slotting in the Raiders' deep backfield, which also includes Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin and DeAndre Washington. The 5-foot-8, 205-pounder has averaged 5.5 yards per carry (on 139 attempts) over his first two NFL campaigns and has displayed utility as a pass-catcher, so a change-of-pace role behind Lynch should be Richard's for the taking this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories