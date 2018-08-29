Richard rushed for three yards on two carries and caught three of five targets for 34 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Packers.

Richard is entrenched in a battle for one of the final roster spots available in the Raiders' backfield, positioned behind veterans Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin as DeAndre Washington (knee) and Chris Warren compete with Richard for one or two openings. Richard's niche as a pass-catching option out of the backfield would complement Lynch and Martin, but Warren has experienced much more success on the ground throughout the preseason. Washington isn't expected to play in Thursday's exhibition finale against the Seahawks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery, so Richard could see plenty of reps alongside Warren.