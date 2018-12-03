Raiders' Jalen Richard: Blows up for 126 offensive yards
Richard tallied 95 rushing yards on six carries with one lost fumble, adding three receptions for 31 yards during Sunday's 40-33 loss to Kansas City.
Richard's skills as a pass catcher were on full display Sunday, but even more notably, he accounted for a career-high 95 rushing yards against the Chiefs' No. 18 rush defense (had averaged 2.7 carries for 10.8 yards per game through Week 12). The 25-year-old scatback averaged a modest 4.0 YPC entering the weekend, but he was electrifying on the ground in this one, accounting for seven or more yards on five of his six attempts, and four times dashing for gains of 16-plus yards. It will be intriguing to see the carries split in Week 14 between him and Doug Martin, but opposing Pittsburgh excels at defending what Richard does best -- holding running backs to fewer than 50 receptions and 350 receiving yards in 2018 (top five in both categories).
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Quiet in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Gets going on ground•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 59 yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Paces team in receptions, receiving yardage•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Eight catches in Week 8 loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Could see more involvement•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...