Richard tallied 95 rushing yards on six carries with one lost fumble, adding three receptions for 31 yards during Sunday's 40-33 loss to Kansas City.

Richard's skills as a pass catcher were on full display Sunday, but even more notably, he accounted for a career-high 95 rushing yards against the Chiefs' No. 18 rush defense (had averaged 2.7 carries for 10.8 yards per game through Week 12). The 25-year-old scatback averaged a modest 4.0 YPC entering the weekend, but he was electrifying on the ground in this one, accounting for seven or more yards on five of his six attempts, and four times dashing for gains of 16-plus yards. It will be intriguing to see the carries split in Week 14 between him and Doug Martin, but opposing Pittsburgh excels at defending what Richard does best -- holding running backs to fewer than 50 receptions and 350 receiving yards in 2018 (top five in both categories).