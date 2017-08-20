Raiders' Jalen Richard: Carries three time
Richard had three carries for 18 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.
Richard didn't get any work until both Marshawn Lynch and DeAndre Washington were done for the night. Washington has operated as the second-string back throughout training camp and the first two weeks of the preseason, but that doesn't mean Richard won't also stay involved in the offense with a chance-of-pace role -- as was the case last season. Washington's skill as a receiver does make him the favorite for passing down work, which is when Lynch figures to regularly come off the field.
