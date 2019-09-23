Raiders' Jalen Richard: Catches all three targets in loss
Richard rushed for 15 yards on two carries and caught all three of his targets for 14 receiving yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Vikings.
Richard amassed a larger snap share than starting running back Josh Jacobs as the Raiders fell behind early, but the former managed to compile just 29 total yards on five touches. Richard, who's primarily used in passing situations out of the backfield, has averaged only two targets per game through the first three weeks of the season after racking up 68 receptions in 2018. Expect Oakland to be right around a touchdown underdog again in Week 4 at Indianapolis, which could allow Richard to see a healthy snap count for a backup based on game flow.
