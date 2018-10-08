Richard caught six passes for 53 yards on six targets and took one carry for four yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.

Richard's role as the passing-down back has led to some decent outings -- at least in PPR formats -- when the Raiders have been forced into catch-up mode. Of course, he doesn't offer much upside in terms of yardage or touchdown potential, and we saw his ugly floor in Week 2 when he managed just two carries and no receptions. Richard doesn't offer a ton of appeal for Week 6 with the Raiders hosting the Seahawks in what appears to be a reasonably even matchup.