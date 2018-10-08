Raiders' Jalen Richard: Catches six more passes
Richard caught six passes for 53 yards on six targets and took one carry for four yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.
Richard's role as the passing-down back has led to some decent outings -- at least in PPR formats -- when the Raiders have been forced into catch-up mode. Of course, he doesn't offer much upside in terms of yardage or touchdown potential, and we saw his ugly floor in Week 2 when he managed just two carries and no receptions. Richard doesn't offer a ton of appeal for Week 6 with the Raiders hosting the Seahawks in what appears to be a reasonably even matchup.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Logs four touches in victory•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Snags six passes Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Uninvolved against Denver•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Hauls in nine passes Monday•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Keeps roster spot•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Battling for roster spot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...