Richard rushed for 17 yards on two carries and caught two passes on as many targets for 13 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Richard was on the field for just five offensive plays in Week 12, but his six-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter essentially sealed the win for the Raiders as they took a 21-0 lead. Starting running back Marshawn Lynch was heavily involved down the stretch as he racked up a season-high 26 carries, while backup DeAndre Washington saw nine touches to Richard's four. Expect Washington's usage behind Lynch to continue impacting Richard's potential output in Week 13 when the Giants come to Oakland.