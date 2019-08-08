Richard is listed behind Josh Jacobs and Doug Martin on the Raiders' posted depth chart.

Jacobs and Martin are slated to handle the bulk of the Raiders' early-down work, but Richard -- who logged just 55 carries for 259 yards and TD in 16 games in 2018 -- remains entrenched as the team's top pass-catching back. He made some noise in PRR leagues last season, by hauling in 68 of his 81 targets for 607 yards.

