Raiders' Jalen Richard: Change of pace role on tap
Richard is listed behind Josh Jacobs and Doug Martin on the Raiders' posted depth chart.
Jacobs and Martin are slated to handle the bulk of the Raiders' early-down work, but Richard -- who logged just 55 carries for 259 yards and TD in 16 games in 2018 -- remains entrenched as the team's top pass-catching back. He made some noise in PRR leagues last season, by hauling in 68 of his 81 targets for 607 yards.
