Richard (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's against the Texans after practicing fully Friday.

Richard landed on the Raiders' injury report Thursday after logging a limited practice session, but his return to full participation Friday paves the way for him to suit up this weekend. His fantasy production this season has been modest in a change-of-pace role, but if Josh Jacobs (shoulder/questionable) is limited or out Sunday, added touches would be available for Richard and DeAndre Washington.

