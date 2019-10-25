Raiders' Jalen Richard: Cleared to play
Richard (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's against the Texans after practicing fully Friday.
Richard landed on the Raiders' injury report Thursday after logging a limited practice session, but his return to full participation Friday paves the way for him to suit up this weekend. His fantasy production this season has been modest in a change-of-pace role, but if Josh Jacobs (shoulder/questionable) is limited or out Sunday, added touches would be available for Richard and DeAndre Washington.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Pops up on injury report•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Dealt three touches in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Limited to 11 snaps in London•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Held to 18 total yards in win•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Catches all three targets in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Unable to capitalize on game flow•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...