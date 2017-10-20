Richard rushed nine times for 31 yards and brought in all four targets for 45 yards in Thursday's 31-30 win over the Chiefs.

Richard and backfield mate DeAndre Washington split carries evenly after Marshawn Lynch was ejected in the second quarter, but Richard notably outpaced Washington through the air. The 24-year-old equaled a season high in carries while establishing a new high-water mark in receptions as well. Despite the extend action Thursday, Richard, like Washington, appears destined to serve as a complementary option in any game in which Lynch suits up.