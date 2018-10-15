Richard managed just three rushing yards on two carries, but led Oakland in both receptions (seven) and receiving yards (48) during Sunday's 27-3 loss to Seattle.

The third-year man has subtly comprised a solid six weeks of production to start the season, though almost exclusively as a contributor in the passing game for Oakland. Only 11 percent of Richard's offensive yardage this year is attributed to rushing, compared to an average of 63 percent between 2016 and 2017. Richard is posting per-game clips of 5.2 catches and 42.7 receiving yards, giving him significant added value in PPR-formatted leagues specifically. Once Oakland returns from the bye week, Richard will be facing a Colts defense that has struggled mightily against the pass, allowing opponents to throw for 280 yards or more in five out of six games.