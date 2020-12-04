Richard, who has missed the last two games, may play a bigger role than normal Sunday versus the Jets with Josh Jacobs (ankle) ruled out, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Richard was sidelined of late due to a chest injury and illness, but he's poised to help fill in with Jacobs on the pine. Still, Devontae Booker is expected to lead the Raiders backfield, so Richard could merely see a little extra volume as a pass catcher. On the campaign, Richard has hauled in 12 of 15 targets for 90 yards while averaging 5.9 YPC on his 14 rushes.