Richard could be in line for additional touches out of the Raiders' backfield after the team placed starting running back Marshawn Lynch (groin) on IR, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Richard has caught at least six passes in four of the Raiders' first six games this season, but he could be in line for additional carries behind 29-year-old Doug Martin with Lynch now sidelined. Richard has averaged just 2.9 yards per carry on 11 rushing attempts, however, so expect a majority of his production to continue coming through the air. Starting wide receiver Amari Cooper's trade to Dallas should also be noted, as checkdown machine Derek Carr (arm) could be forced to rely upon Richard as a security blanket even more than before.