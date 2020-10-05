Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Richard tweaked his ankle during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Gruden said he isn't yet sure about Richard's status for Week 5's upcoming match in Kansas City. Richard played his usual change-of-pace role versus Buffalo, recording one carry for six yards while securing two of four targets for 10 yards. If he were to miss any time, Devontae Booker would stand to handle an expanded role behind top running back Josh Jacobs.