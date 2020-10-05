Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Richard tweaked his ankle during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Gruden said he isn't yet sure about Richard's status for Week 5's upcoming match in Kansas City. Richard played his usual change-of-pace role versus Buffalo, recording one carry for six yards while securing two of four targets for 10 yards. If he were to miss any time, Devontae Booker would stand to handle an expanded role behind top running back Josh Jacobs.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Tallies three receptions in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Finds end zone in stadium opener•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Limited to one touch Week 1•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Retains third-down role in Vegas•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Should have role in 2020•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Inks two-year extension•