Richard rushed for two yards on as many carries and caught his lone target for five receiving yards in Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.

Richard logged one more offensive snap than fellow backup DeAndre Washington, but the latter amassed a season high 41 total yards on seven touches as he continues to outproduce Richard this season. Rookie Josh Jacobs has a firm grasp on the lead role out of the Raiders' backfield, and he appears to be fine after leaving Sunday's tilt briefly with a minor shoulder injury. Expect Richard's involvement to remain limited as the team's road trip extends in Houston.