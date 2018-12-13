Raiders' Jalen Richard: Deemed healthy
Richard (ribs) isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report.
Richard's minor rib injury didn't seem to impact his role during a 24-21 win over the Steelers on Sunday, as he gained 29 yards on nine touches while handling a 49 percent snap share. He gets a friendlier matchup in Week 15 with the Raiders traveling to Cincinnati.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Escapes with minor injury•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Blows up for 126 offensive yards•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Quiet in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Gets going on ground•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 59 yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Paces team in receptions, receiving yardage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Nobody can slow Tyler Lockett down so far, and Jamey Eisenberg doesn't expect the 49ers to...
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15