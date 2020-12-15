Richard rushed twice for 10 yards and caught four of five targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts.

Despite the return of starting running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), Richard managed to match his season high of four receptions as the Colts' lead grew throughout the second half. Richard has logged more than 20 offensive snaps in back-to-back contests, but his role figures to once again be game-script dependent on Thursday Night Football against the Chargers this week.