Raiders' Jalen Richard: Eight catches in Week 8 loss
Richard rushed twice for 14 yards and caught all eight of his targets for 50 more in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.
While he didn't see an uptick in usage on the ground in the wake of Marshawn Lynch's groin injury, Richard made his presence felt in the passing game. The 1-6 Raiders figure to keep falling behind most of the time, giving Richard plenty of opportunities to add to his robust receptions total -- he's caught six or more balls five times this season. Up next for Richard and the Raiders is a Week 9 tilt with the 49ers on Thursday.
