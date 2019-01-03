Raiders' Jalen Richard: Ends 2018 campaign with 68 catches
Richard rushed for one yard on three carries and caught two passes on as many targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Richard saw a significant uptick in usage throughout his third year with the Raiders as he totaled a career-high 123 touches for 866 yards and one score in 16 games. Despite a season-ending groin injury to starting running back Marshawn Lynch, Richard's value in standard leagues was capped by the resurgence of newcomer Doug Martin. Nonetheless, Richard was an intriguing option for PPR owners in deeper leagues given his 68 receptions on 81 targets for 607 yards. He'll be a restricted free agent in 2019, but the Raiders now have a clearer understanding of his talent as a pass catcher out of the backfield.
