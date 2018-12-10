Raiders' Jalen Richard: Escapes with minor injury
Richard injured his ribs during Sunday's 24-21 win over Pittsburgh, but coach Jon Gruden expects the running back to be okay, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Richard didn't appear to have any limitations during the upset win, gaining 24 yards on eight carries and five yards on one reception while playing 49 percent of the snaps on offense. His snap share landed between 39 and 51 percent each of the past nine games, but the production hasn't been nearly as consistent, with Richard falling shy of 30 scrimmage yards two of the past three weeks. DeAndre Washington would be the obvious choice to fill in on passing downs if Richard can't play Week 15 at Cincinnati.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Blows up for 126 offensive yards•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Quiet in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Gets going on ground•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 59 yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Paces team in receptions, receiving yardage•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Eight catches in Week 8 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...