Richard injured his ribs during Sunday's 24-21 win over Pittsburgh, but coach Jon Gruden expects the running back to be okay, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Richard didn't appear to have any limitations during the upset win, gaining 24 yards on eight carries and five yards on one reception while playing 49 percent of the snaps on offense. His snap share landed between 39 and 51 percent each of the past nine games, but the production hasn't been nearly as consistent, with Richard falling shy of 30 scrimmage yards two of the past three weeks. DeAndre Washington would be the obvious choice to fill in on passing downs if Richard can't play Week 15 at Cincinnati.