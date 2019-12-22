Play

Richard was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with an ankle injury.

Richard's injury further taxes the depth of a Raiders backfield that is already missing Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and is being headed by DeAndre Washington on Sunday.

