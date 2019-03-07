Richard is expected to return to the Raiders on a one-year deal worth $3.095 million after the team placed a second-round tender on the running back Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Richard may sit behind Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin on the projected running back depth chart heading into the 2019 season, but he plays a valuable role as a pass-catcher, which isn't considered a strength of either of the aforementioned backs. He was exceptional in that area in 2018, as Richard more than doubled his previous career high and recorded 68 total receptions. He also improved upon his ball security with only two lost fumbles over a career-high 412 offensive snaps. All this played a role in the Raiders wanting him back for at least one more year, as any other suitors would have to surrender a second-round pick in order to sign the fourth-year back.