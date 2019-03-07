Raiders' Jalen Richard: Expected back on one-year deal
Richard is expected to return to the Raiders on a one-year deal worth $3.095 million after the team placed a second-round tender on the running back Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Richard may sit behind Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin on the projected running back depth chart heading into the 2019 season, but he plays a valuable role as a pass-catcher, which isn't considered a strength of either of the aforementioned backs. He was exceptional in that area in 2018, as Richard more than doubled his previous career high and recorded 68 total receptions. He also improved upon his ball security with only two lost fumbles over a career-high 412 offensive snaps. All this played a role in the Raiders wanting him back for at least one more year, as any other suitors would have to surrender a second-round pick in order to sign the fourth-year back.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Ends 2018 campaign with 68 catches•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Puts in full practice•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Finally breaks TD skid Week 16•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 76 scrimmage yards•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Deemed healthy•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.