Raiders' Jalen Richard: Facing lots of competition
Richard is part of a deep group at running back, alongside Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin and DeAndre Washington, Doug Williams of NBC Bay Area reports.
Richard caught on with Oakland as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and has subsequently averaged 5.5 yards on 139 carries and 6.0 yards on 75 targets (56 catches) in 32 games. His efficient per-touch production last season was overshadowed by eight fumbles, though six came on special teams (including four muffs) and another on a desperation lateral. It's safe to say Richard will be removed from the punt return unit, but he still figures to have a spot on the roster, likely competing with Martin and Washington for backup work during training camp. Richard has shown flashes of lead-back potential, but the Raiders erased any doubt about their intentions when they renegotiated Lynch's contract to guarantee nearly all of his 2018 salary. At 5-foot-8, 207 pounds, Richard may find himself pigeonholed to a change-of-pace role even if he moves on from Oakland after the season.
