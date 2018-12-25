Richard accounted for 11 yards and a touchdown on four carries, along with four receptions for 40 yards during Monday's 27-14 win against the Broncos.

Richard didn't establish himself as a high-volume scorer during his first two seasons as a pro between 2016 and 2017, compiling five total touchdowns across 32 games for the Silver and Black. Even for a player with minimal expectations in that department, a 14-game scoring drought was beginning to wear on fantasy GMs, particularly for those abstaining from PPR scoring as 52.9 percent of Richard's pass-catching output this season was attributed to receptions entering Monday night. Week 17 lines up for an explosive Richard performance, as the Raiders face a Chiefs defense that has allowed the sixth-most receiving yards (785) and the fourth-most receiving touchdowns (five) to running backs this season.