Richard registered 26 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries, and he also logged 30 yards on his only kick-return attempt during Monday's 34-24 win against the Saints.

The 26-year-old back overcame a fumble to provide Las Vegas with a crucial fourth-quarter score, taking a Derek Carr toss and streaking 20 yards down the right sideline as the Raiders captured a two-possession lead with 7:43 remaining on the clock. Richard got zero carries and just one offensive touch in the season opener against Carolina, but a game-breaking play such as this may slightly increase his involvement in the coming weeks.