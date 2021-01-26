Richard finished 2020 with a 22/123/1 rushing line and 19/138/0 receiving line in 13 games.
Richard didn't provide much of a return in the first season of a two-year, $7 million extension, with his role largely limited to obvious passing situations or garbage time. Even if they aren't ready to use Josh Jacobs in a three-down role, the Raiders aren't likely to bring Richard back at his scheduled $3.5 million cap hit for 2021. His return to the team likely would hinge on accepting a pay cut.
