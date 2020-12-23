Richard (chest) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reports.
Richard reinjured his sternum before last Thursday's loss to the Chargers. He played through the injury but logged just 10 total snaps. With a full-speed practice to start the week, Richard should be 100 percent for a Week 16 matchup against the Dolphins.
