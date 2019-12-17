Richard rushed once for 11 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Richard enjoyed a slight increase in usage during Week 14's loss to the Titans since Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was out, generating 46 yards on nine touches. However, Jacobs played against the Jaguars and rushed 24 times for 89 yards, leaving Richard and DeAndre Washington with limited utility. Whether Jacobs is able to play in Week 16 against the Chargers remains to be seen, but if Jacobs sits, Richard is likely still the No. 2 behind Washington.