Raiders' Jalen Richard: Garners just three touches
Richard rushed once for 11 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.
Richard enjoyed a slight increase in usage during Week 14's loss to the Titans since Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was out, generating 46 yards on nine touches. However, Jacobs played against the Jaguars and rushed 24 times for 89 yards, leaving Richard and DeAndre Washington with limited utility. Whether Jacobs is able to play in Week 16 against the Chargers remains to be seen, but if Jacobs sits, Richard is likely still the No. 2 behind Washington.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Season-high nine touches in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: On tap for expanded opportunity•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Two touches vs. Chiefs•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Leading receiver in blowout loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals seven yards against Cincy•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Leads team in receiving Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 16 WR Preview: Amendola worthy
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including...
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...
-
Week 16 RB Preview: Vikings mess
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 16, including projections from Heath...
-
Week 16 QB Preview: Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 16, including his top DFS play.