Oakland drafted Josh Jacobs at No. 24 overall to join Richard and Isaiah Crowell in the backfield, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The use of a second-round tender earlier this offseason confirms the Raiders value Richard, who broke out as a pass catcher in 2018 with 68 receptions for 607 yards on 81 targets (7.5 YPT). His efficient work should lock him in for passing downs early in 2019, but Jacobs could push for some of those snaps throughout the season, as he posted a 20-247-3 receiving line his final year at Alabama. The rookie heads to Oakland boasting a strong reputation for both pass blocking and pass catching, with an unusually balanced skill set for a 220-pound, 21-year-old running back.