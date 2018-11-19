Raiders' Jalen Richard: Gets going on ground
Richard amounted 61 yards rushing on 11 attempts, adding three catches for 32 yards during Sunday's 23-21 win against Arizona.
The third-year scatback far exceeded his previous season high in rushing yards (24), dicing up the Cardinals' bottom-five rush defense for 5.5 yards per carry. Richard and third-string back DeAndre Washington both benefited from expanded roles on the ground after starter Doug Martin suffered an ankle injury in the first half that sidelined him for the final two quarters. So long as Martin's injury doesn't affect his availability for the Week 12 game against the Ravens, Richard's future production should derive from in the passing game, as he nearly 80 percent of his yards from scrimmage this season have come as a receiver. Richard will have his work cut out for him next week while he matches up with a Baltimore defense that has allowed an NFL-low 258 receiving yards to backs in 2018.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 59 yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Paces team in receptions, receiving yardage•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Eight catches in Week 8 loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Could see more involvement•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Contributes in passing game•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Catches six more passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...