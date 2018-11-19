Richard amounted 61 yards rushing on 11 attempts, adding three catches for 32 yards during Sunday's 23-21 win against Arizona.

The third-year scatback far exceeded his previous season high in rushing yards (24), dicing up the Cardinals' bottom-five rush defense for 5.5 yards per carry. Richard and third-string back DeAndre Washington both benefited from expanded roles on the ground after starter Doug Martin suffered an ankle injury in the first half that sidelined him for the final two quarters. So long as Martin's injury doesn't affect his availability for the Week 12 game against the Ravens, Richard's future production should derive from in the passing game, as he nearly 80 percent of his yards from scrimmage this season have come as a receiver. Richard will have his work cut out for him next week while he matches up with a Baltimore defense that has allowed an NFL-low 258 receiving yards to backs in 2018.