Richard (chest) is absent from the Raiders' final injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Falcons, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
After consecutive days being limited at practice, Richard was a full participant Friday. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role providing depth in the backfield behind Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker.
