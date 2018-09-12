Richard rushed for 24 yards on five carries and caught nine passes on 11 targets for 55 yards in Monday's loss to the Rams.

Richard was busier than expected Monday as the Raiders fell behind in the second half, with the reserve running back tying for the team lead in receptions while seeing four more targets than Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson combined. With 37 offensive snaps, Richard was on the field for 10 more plays than starter Marshawn Lynch and a significant 27 more than fellow backup Doug Martin. The Raiders could find themselves behind again in Week 2 against the division rival Broncos, in which case a similar game flow could allow for Richard to continue being involved on passing downs.