Raiders' Jalen Richard: Held to 18 total yards in win
Richard rushed for 17 yards on four carries and caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Colts.
Richard failed to get involved in the Raiders' aerial attack once again, but he also notched his lowest snap count since making an appearance on just nine offensive plays in Week 1. Rookie Josh Jacobs rebounded from a tough matchup in Minnesota by amassing 108 total yards on 19 touches against the Colts, while DeAndre Washington was dealt six carries and three targets as well. Richard is averaging only 1.5 receptions per contest through the first four weeks of the regular season.
