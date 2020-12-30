The Raiders placed Richard (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Richard's placement on the COVID-19 list is an indication that he's either tested positive for the virus or been termed a close contact with someone who has. Theo Riddick will stand to work as Las Vegas' No. 3 running back if Richard is ineligible to play Sunday in Denver.

More News