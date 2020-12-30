The Raiders placed Richard (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Richard's placement on the COVID-19 list is an indication that he's either tested positive for the virus or been termed a close contact with someone who has. Theo Riddick will stand to work as Las Vegas' No. 3 running back if Richard is ineligible to play Sunday in Denver.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 23 yards on three touches•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Full-go at practice•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Reinjured in pregame warmups•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Draws five targets in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: No. 2 role translates to five touches•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Could factor into Week 13 game plan•