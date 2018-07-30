Raiders' Jalen Richard: Injures calf Sunday
Richard exited Sunday's practice with a strained calf, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While the severity of Richard's injury isn't certain, any sort of setback for the third-year back hurts his chances of making the final roster. With Chris Warren (undisclosed) also out of commission, the Raiders added undrafted rookie James Butler on Sunday to replenish depth.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Facing lots of competition•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: One touch in Week 17•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 56 yards, but loses two fumbles•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Notches two receptions against Cowboys•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Quiet in Week 14•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals nine yards in Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...