Richard rushed for seven yards on two carries and hauled in one pass for 20 yards on one target during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Richard was the Raiders' second-leading rusher behind Marshawn Lynch in Week 4, but Oakland's pitiful ground game accounted for just 24 yards on 15 carries as a unit. The lone bright spot for Richard came on a 20-yard reception in the second quarter, while a minor calf strain that kept him limited earlier in the week didn't appear to be an issue. The Raiders' offensive line will look to create more opportunities for the backfield in Week 5 against the Ravens, who have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards in the league through four games.