Richard rushed twice for four yards and caught six of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.

Richard saw some extra playing time with Josh Jacobs getting removed in the third quarter of the blowout loss to avoid any potential injuries to the starter. The receiving back made the most of his usage, leading the team in catches, targets and receiving yards thanks to his work on checkdowns. While Richard could get some extended opportunities if the Raiders fall behind against the Chiefs in Week 13, he remains little more than a fringe PPR play.