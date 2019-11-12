Richard caught four passes on as many targets for 43 yards and ran twice for no gain in Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

Richard's 43 receiving yards led the Raiders as the reserve running back also tallied a season high four catches Thursday, and he's now amassed 111 total yards over the past two weeks. Rookie Josh Jacobs continues to handle a bulk of the carries out of the backfield, but Richard is fulfilling his role as a pass-catching option and fellow backup DeAndre Washington still factors into the mix as well.