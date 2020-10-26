Richard rushed for 24 yards on seven carries in Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Richard's seven rushing attempts were a season high while his 24 yards actually led the team Sunday, but he wasn't targeted in the passing game despite Las Vegas playing from behind for the entirety of the second half. The Raiders will look to improve upon their disappointing 3.2 YPC in Week 7 during their upcoming tilt against the Browns.