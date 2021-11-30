Richard played nine offensive snaps in the Raiders' 36-33 overtime win against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.
Richard was uninvolved Thursday as he went the entire contest without a single touch, while fellow running backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake combined for 112 rushing yards on 29 total carries to go along with a collective six targets in the passing game. Richard had been nursing a rib injury that kept him sidelined Week 11, but his role will remain limited with Jacobs and Drake at full strength.
