Richard rushed once for three yards and caught his only target for 19 yards in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Chargers.

Richard was dealt just two touches as the Raiders were able to rely on fellow running backs Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker with a lead for much of the second half. Richard's nine offensive snaps also marked a low since the season opener. The Raiders will be favored Week 10 against the Broncos, which might not bode well for Richard's usage if they're able to get ahead relatively early again.