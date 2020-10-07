Richard (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Richard appeared to tweak his ankle during Sunday's loss to Buffalo, and as evidence by this news, the issue appears to still be bothering him. Expect his practice status throughout the week shed more light on his chances to suit up in Week 5. If he's unable to go, Devontae Booker would stand for an uptick in snaps.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Tallies three receptions in loss•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Finds end zone in stadium opener•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Limited to one touch Week 1•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Retains third-down role in Vegas•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Should have role in 2020•