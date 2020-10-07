Richard (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Richard appeared to tweak his ankle during Sunday's loss to Buffalo, and as evidence by this news, the issue appears to still be bothering him. Expect his practice status throughout the week shed more light on his chances to suit up in Week 5. If he's unable to go, Devontae Booker would stand for an uptick in snaps.

