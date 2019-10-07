Richard rushed for 14 yards on two carries and caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Bears.

Richard trailed fellow backup DeAndre Washington in touches for a fifth consecutive game, as the former has yet to be dealt the rock more than five times in a single contest this season. Meanwhile, rookie Josh Jacobs continues to shine as a viable workhorse, and he figures to remain at full strength in Week 7 against the Packers following Oakland's bye.