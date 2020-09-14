Richard caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Panthers.
Richard was expected to be the No. 2 option behind workhorse Josh Jacobs, but fellow running back Devontae Booker was dealt seven touches as he took four carries for 29 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards while Richard played just seven offensive snaps. Hunter Renfrow also handled punt returns instead of Richard, so the latter's overall involvement (or lack thereof) should continue to be monitored in Week 2 against the Saints.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Retains third-down role in Vegas•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Should have role in 2020•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Inks two-year extension•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Sports walking boot•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: No. 2 role on tap Week 17•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Averages just 2.2 yards per carry•