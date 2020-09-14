Richard caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Panthers.

Richard was expected to be the No. 2 option behind workhorse Josh Jacobs, but fellow running back Devontae Booker was dealt seven touches as he took four carries for 29 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards, while Richard played just seven offensive snaps. Hunter Renfrow also handled punt returns instead of Richard, so the latter's overall involvement (or lack thereof) should continue to be monitored in Week 2 against the Saints.

