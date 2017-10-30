Richard rushed for 21 yards on five carries and hauled in five passes on seven targets for 35 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Richard split offensive snaps fairly evenly with DeAndre Washington out of the Raiders' backfield as usual starter Marshawn Lynch served his one-game suspension, while Washington surpassed Richard in production as he accounted for 88 total yards and a touchdown on 14 touches. Both running backs lost fumbles, however, and they project to remain complementary backups to Lynch upon his return in Week 9 against the Dolphins. Richard has now seen double-digit touches in back-to-back contests, but that streak will be in danger of coming to an end in Miami.