Raiders' Jalen Richard: Logs four touches in victory
Richard lost two yards on his lone carry but added three receptions for 38 yards on five targets in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Richard continues to be involved in the Raiders' aerial attack out of the backfield, but starter Marshawn Lynch also vultured five targets of his own from quarterback Derek Carr. Richard is on pace for just over 600 receiving yards and nearly 100 targets this season through four weeks, having racked up 18 catches for 152 yards on 23 targets.
