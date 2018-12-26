Raiders' Jalen Richard: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Richard (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
We'll track Richard's status as the week rolls along, but assuming he's able to play Sunday against the Chiefs, he'd be in line to continue in his change-of-pace role behind top back Doug Martin. It's an assignment that has yielded Richard a degree of PPR utility more often than not this season.
