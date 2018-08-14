Richard rushed for 13 yards on five carries to go along with four receptions on as many targets for 35 yards.

Richard was unproductive as a ball carrier as he averaged just 2.6 yards per rush with a long run of five yards, but he made up for it in the passing game as a viable receiver out of the backfield. Fellow backup running backs Chris Warren and DeAndre Washington combined for 124 rushing yards on just 19 carries, which somewhat hurts Richard's positioning in the battle for a roster spot behind starter Marshawn Lynch, though a trio of preseason games remain for the silver and black.