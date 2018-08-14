Raiders' Jalen Richard: Logs nine touches in preseason debut
Richard rushed for 13 yards on five carries to go along with four receptions on as many targets for 35 yards.
Richard was unproductive as a ball carrier as he averaged just 2.6 yards per rush with a long run of five yards, but he made up for it in the passing game as a viable receiver out of the backfield. Fellow backup running backs Chris Warren and DeAndre Washington combined for 124 rushing yards on just 19 carries, which somewhat hurts Richard's positioning in the battle for a roster spot behind starter Marshawn Lynch, though a trio of preseason games remain for the silver and black.
More News
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Back to work•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Injures calf Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Facing lots of competition•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: One touch in Week 17•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Totals 56 yards, but loses two fumbles•
-
Raiders' Jalen Richard: Notches two receptions against Cowboys•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...