Richard is set to serve as the No. 2 running back behind DeAndre Washington in Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Broncos with Josh Jacobs (shoulder) inactive for the contest.

Richard couldn't do much with a similar opportunity in Week 16 against the Chargers, rushing just five times for 11 yards and notching four receptions for another 18 yards. He'll get another chance Sunday against a Denver defense allowing an elevated 120.3 rushing yards per contest at home.